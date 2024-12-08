One Dallas Cowboys cheerleader won't be wishing for a win on MNF
The Dallas Cowboys play on Monday Night Football in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's sure to be an interesting game, especially for those who watch the "Simpsons Funday Football" edition on ESPN+ and Disney+.
It will also be huge for both teams who each have a losing record.
Dallas, is on the heels of two wins in a row, and has improved to 5-7. The Bengals are just 4-8 and looking to end a three-game losing streak. It's a frustrating situation for two franchises who were supposed to be in the playoff race.
MORE: Are the Cowboys the most disappointing big 4 pro sports team in Dallas?
As they each look to salvage the season, there's one person who might not be upset either way. Zoe Dale is a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader but is dating Cade York — who was recently signed by the Cincinnati Bengals.
"My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the [Dallas] Cowboys," York said,while speaking to Joe Danneman. "She got baptized this Sunday, so it was awesome getting to do that and all of her teammates got to come watch. And then literally, the next day, I get a call that I'm going to work out for the Bengals, and they're playing on Monday. I was like, 'Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.' So, yeah, it's pretty cool. She's gonna be cheering for me. … But yes, we'll both be there. She's already told me second quarter and fourth quarter is when she's on the visitor's side. So I'll have to sneak her a couple smiles."
York, who played high school football in Prosper, Texas, was a star kicker at LSU selected by the Cleveland Browns in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was 24-of-32 as a rookie and was released heading into year two.
Since then, he's bounced around the league, even landing a second stint with Cleveland. York had a cup of coffee with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders as well.
However, he's only attempted kicks for the Commanders since leaving Cleveland, going 0-for-2 in a Week 1 loss.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?