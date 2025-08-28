Cowboys Country

Packers' Micah Parsons won’t have to wait long for revenge on Cowboys

Will the Dallas Cowboys be welcoming back Micah Parsons to AT&T Stadium with a meeting against the Green Bay Packers?

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had one more trick up his sleeve in the contract dispute with star linebacker Micah Parsons.

That trick was to trade his best defensive player. Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers, and it feels like the dark cloud hanging over this franchise has only gotten darker.

To put more whipped cream on this depression sundae, Cowboys fans will have to watch Parsons line up against their team early in the 2025 season.

The Cowboys will welcome the Packers to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 of this season. That means Parsons will make his return to Dallas at the end of September, under the bright lights in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons talks with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons talks with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's probably safe to say that the fans will greet Parsons with loud cheers when he takes the field on that day. As for Jones, there's probably a good chance he doesn't leave the suite on that day.

Parsons has already welcomed himself with Packers fans with a social media post that has Cowboys fans looking for a garbage can.

September 28th is going to be one of the longest days in Cowboys history. The game is set for Sunday Night Football on NBC, and the atmosphere will be indescribable when Parsons takes the field.

Well, if you were wondering what the most important regular season game is for the Cowboys this season, I believe we have found the answer. Waiting all day for Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

