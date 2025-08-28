Packers' Micah Parsons won’t have to wait long for revenge on Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had one more trick up his sleeve in the contract dispute with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
That trick was to trade his best defensive player. Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers, and it feels like the dark cloud hanging over this franchise has only gotten darker.
To put more whipped cream on this depression sundae, Cowboys fans will have to watch Parsons line up against their team early in the 2025 season.
MORE: Micah Parsons delivers first 'Go Pack Go', Dallas Cowboys fans groan
The Cowboys will welcome the Packers to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 of this season. That means Parsons will make his return to Dallas at the end of September, under the bright lights in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
It's probably safe to say that the fans will greet Parsons with loud cheers when he takes the field on that day. As for Jones, there's probably a good chance he doesn't leave the suite on that day.
Parsons has already welcomed himself with Packers fans with a social media post that has Cowboys fans looking for a garbage can.
MORE: Micah Parsons' Packers contract details revealed after Cowboys trade
September 28th is going to be one of the longest days in Cowboys history. The game is set for Sunday Night Football on NBC, and the atmosphere will be indescribable when Parsons takes the field.
Well, if you were wondering what the most important regular season game is for the Cowboys this season, I believe we have found the answer. Waiting all day for Sunday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc