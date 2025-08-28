Micah Parsons delivers first 'Go Pack Go', Dallas Cowboys fans groan
The nightmare drags on as Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to understand the team trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
It felt like the contract dispute between Parsons and the front office was like any other dispute Jerry Jones has had with other star players.
However, it is plain to see, this was nothing like recent disagreements with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Parsons is no longer a member of the franchise.
As if more salt could not be tossed in the wound at rapid speed, Parsons shared an emotional letter with Cowboys Nation, before stabbing them in the heart with a video on his account, while delivering his first "Go Pack Go!"
If you can stomach the clip above, then you will see that Parsons has already shed his cowboy hat and is full of that god forsaken cheese up north.
Jerry really went through with it. This whole time, it felt like he was playing the greatest hits, when in reality, he pulled a move that a rock band that has been around for decades always tries to do. Jones wanted to create a new sound, but unfortunately for him, everyone was hoping for the greatest hits.
This trade is going to sting just as badly as when Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year. Can the Cowboys overcome something like this so close to their first game of the regular season?
Nothing like a massive blow to morale before the biggest moment of the year.
