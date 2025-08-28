Micah Parsons' Packers contract details revealed after Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with star linebacker Micah Parsons on Thursday by sending him to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade the likes of which has been rarely seen in the NFL.
Dallas received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.
The Cowboys and Parsons have been in a lengthy contract dispute with no end in sight this offseason, and something had to give before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
Now, Parsons is headed north, and is receiving a historic contract in the process.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers are giving Parsons a four-year, $188 million deal which includes $62 million in the first new year of the contract. He will also get $120 million fully guaranteed and a total of $136 million guaranteed.
These are all records for a non-quarterback, meaning Parsons is making NFL history before ever playing a snap for Green Bay.
After being the No. 12 overall pick by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons ends his Cowboys career having started all 63 games while posting 256 total tackles (172 solo), 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (one return for touchdown) and nine pass breakups. He also won the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, made it to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time First Team All-Pro.
The Cowboys and Packers will face off at AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sept. 28.
