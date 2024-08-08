Pat McAfee wonders if Cowboys fans have 'quit' on the franchise
The Dallas Cowboys have held their annual training camp in California for many years. While some franchises would struggle to have their fans make that journey for training camp, the most popular team in the league has never had that issue.
Well, that is until this season. Video has dropped showing empty bleachers and an atmosphere that the Cowboys are not used to, which has many wondering if the fanbase is not as "all in" as the front office may seem to be.
Pat McAfee has been well known for stirring the pot, and he may have done just that when discussing fan attendance at Cowboys camp in Oxnard.
However, could the ESPN host have some good points as to why fan attendance is down?
For example, the team has yet to extend one of the top receivers in the league, CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are also having a difficult decision in making Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league.
Oh yeah, they also have a generational talent in Micah Parsons, who would also like his piece of the pie.
Some of the Cowboys faithful are still showing up to watch their beloved team. However, if Michael Lombardi, who was the guest on McAfee's show when the discussion came about, is right, then fans are not happy with the way the franchise has handled the roster heading into the 2024 season.
This season could be make or break in many areas for the franchise.
The pressure is on.
