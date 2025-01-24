Pete Carroll, Raiders can save Cowboys by hiring Schottenheimer as OC
The search for the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has been more unorthodox than ever before.
Jerry Jones continues to remain hyper-focused on Brian Schottenheimer due to the familiarity they share. There was a brief moment where it seemed Pete Carroll could throw his hat into the ring but that hope died when news broke he would be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys lose last hope for a head coach fans can get behind
While Carroll won’t become the new coach in Big D, there’s still a way he could save the Cowboys coaching search. As pointed out by Jess Nevarez, Schottenheimer could decide to join Carroll in Vegas.
Schottenheimer worked with Carroll in Seattle as the offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020, meaning they could decide to work together again with the Raiders.
Of course, it’s tough to see Schottenheimer agreeing to such a move if a head coaching position is still on the table. If he still felt he was the top candidate for the job and decided to ditch the Cowboys to be an offensive coordinator, that would be an alarming red flag telling us how far this franchise has fallen from grace.
It still won’t be enough for Jerry Jones to change his ways but it would be telling nonetheless.
