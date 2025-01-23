Cowboys Country

Shocking Cowboys coaching candidate emerges with Jerry Jones 'interest'

A shocking candidate has emerged for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy, with Jerry Jones reportedly having conversations with a Super Bowl winner.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Momentum appeared to be growing for Brian Schottenheimer to land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job, but a new name has emerged that could throw a wrench into those plans.

According to a report from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jerry Jones has shown interest and "has spoken with" a Super Bowl-winning coach.

The coach in question? Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who is currently serving as an advisor to the Seahawks.

Carroll was previously mentioned as the Cowboys' "best option" moving forward.

"Pete Carroll is their best option. Do I think they get him? No. I think it's Kellen Moore or Jason Witten or someone Jerry Jones knows well," NFL insider Charean Williams wrote at the beginning of the coaching search.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith against the Arizona Cardinals. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Is anybody Jerry would hire going to excite the fan base? No."

Carroll brings a stable presence to the sideline and has the personality to deal with Jerry Jones -- which is very important for anyone who would be willing to listen to any offers from the team.

Pete Carroll, Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. / Jim O'Connor-Imagn Images

Throughout his career as a NFL head, Carroll holds a 181-131-1 record.

With the recent buzz linking Dallas to its most recent offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys fans can only hope Jerry can line up an official interview.

