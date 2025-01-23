Shocking Cowboys coaching candidate emerges with Jerry Jones 'interest'
Momentum appeared to be growing for Brian Schottenheimer to land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job, but a new name has emerged that could throw a wrench into those plans.
According to a report from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jerry Jones has shown interest and "has spoken with" a Super Bowl-winning coach.
The coach in question? Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who is currently serving as an advisor to the Seahawks.
Carroll was previously mentioned as the Cowboys' "best option" moving forward.
"Pete Carroll is their best option. Do I think they get him? No. I think it's Kellen Moore or Jason Witten or someone Jerry Jones knows well," NFL insider Charean Williams wrote at the beginning of the coaching search.
"Is anybody Jerry would hire going to excite the fan base? No."
Carroll brings a stable presence to the sideline and has the personality to deal with Jerry Jones -- which is very important for anyone who would be willing to listen to any offers from the team.
Throughout his career as a NFL head, Carroll holds a 181-131-1 record.
With the recent buzz linking Dallas to its most recent offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys fans can only hope Jerry can line up an official interview.
