Eagles star Jalen Hurts trending towards missing game vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is trending towards missing the team's Week 17 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolls out to pass against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolls out to pass against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for an NFL Week 17 showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, but they are doing so without a key offensive player.

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Thursday's practice with a shoulder injury which would deliver a blow to the offense if he is unable to go.

The Eagles, meanwhile, also are dealing with a key injury.

After leaving Week 16 early due to a concussion and being replaced by Kenny Pickett, star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a major question mark for the Eagles.

Former Eagles star running back LeSean McCoy hinted Hurts will not play against the Cowboys and that is looking more and more like it could be the reality.

On Thursday, Hurts was not one of the three quarterbacks present at practice.

Philadelphia will be looking to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but taking the field without Hurts would severely impact their chances at securing a win.

It will be interesting to monitor Hurts' status as the weekend approaches.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

Published
