Micah Parsons' first Packers practice has Cowboys fans all noticing same thing
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the NFL opener on Thursday night against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
While the Cowboys are ramping up their preparations for the NFC East showdown, former fan-favorite Micah Parsons is familiarizing himself with his new team.
Parsons took the field for his first practice with the Green Bay Packers, rocking his No. 1 jersey, and Cowboys Nation wasn't sure how to feel.
MORE: Cowboys get shocking result in 2025 NFL season sim despite roster rebuild
Some fans are happy for Parsons to get paid and have his fresh start, while others are still salty that he's no longer repping the star on his helmet. Everyone was on the same page with one noticeable thing, however: His back looks magically healed.
"Glad his back is now okay! I was really worried," one fan wrote on X. Another mocked the alleged back issue, writing, "What a miraculous recovery from such a debilitating back injury." It is clear that no one was buying the excuse Parsons was selling for sitting out of practice.
Parsons sat out of training camp practice with the Cowboys due to "back tightness." He even underwent an MRI and was seeking a second opinion before his trade.
MORE: Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
Now that he's in Green Bay, Parsons is back to full strength.
While the jokes are going to fly because this is the internet, it's time for everyone to move on. Parsons has a new home, and the Cowboys have a game in three days.
The next time Cowboys fans should worry themselves with what Parsons is doing on the field should come on Sunday, September 28, when he and the Packers make the trip to AT&T Stadium for a Week 4 primetime showdown.
