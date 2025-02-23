Potential Cowboys draft target predicted to run among fastest 40 times at NFL Combine
Everyone knows the Dallas Cowboys need to address the wide receiver position during the 2025 NFL offseason. Veteran Brandin Cooks, who was the team's WR2 last season, is set to hit free agency, and the rest of the roster is filled with unproven talents outside of CeeDee Lamb.
Jalen Tolbert showed some flashes during the 2024 season, Jalen Tolbert has promise, sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy never got much of an opportunity, and Jonathan Mingo came saw limited action after being acquired mid-season via trade.
Then, there is KaVontae Turpin, who is a threat every time he touches the ball, but the Cowboys have yet to show a commitment to making him a full-time wide receiver.
That means Dallas could address the position in free agency or the NFL Draft. One prospect who has been linked to the Cowboys is Texas Longhorns speedster Isaiah Bond, who will put his talents on display at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.
If Bleacher Report's predictions prove to be true, Bond could put on a show.
Bond is predicted to run one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in Indianapolis this season, with a projected time of 4.28 seconds. Last season, another Texas speedster, Xavier Worthy, broke the all-time NFL Combine record, clocking a 4.21.
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian previously raved about Bond's speed, saying he is a threat to take it to the house on every play.
"He's fast. He's definitely fast," Sarkisian said. "Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed. ... For us, he's made some big-time catches, some big-time plays. He's starting to become one of those guys. He catches a curl route, you hold your breath because he might spin out and go."
We'll learn just how fast Bond is this week in Indy.
