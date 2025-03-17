Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target runs blistering 40-yard dash at Pro Day
The Dallas Cowboys could go a number of ways during the offseason to address the lack of depth at wide receiver. Whether it's bringing in an NFL veteran through free agency or a promising NFL Draft prospect, the options will be available.
Of course, when your franchise is run by Jerry Jones, there is no telling what will happen.
There is one prospect, however, who has become a popular name linked to the Cowboys. Massive wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was a standout for the Arizona Wildcats, is the guy who perfectly fits what Dallas needs opposite CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: NFL Insider says former Cowboys $100 million wide receiver ‘is done’
On Monday, McMillan made it clear that he should be considered in the first round.
After measuring 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, McMillan ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the Wildcats Pro Day with 24 teams in attendance.
That time will certainly open some eyes, but now the Cowboys risk missing out on McMillan if he shoots up the draft boards and the team is not "selectively aggressive" on draft day.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Wide receiver breakdown, analysis
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
He will be a name to watch.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries