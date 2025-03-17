Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Wide receiver breakdown, analysis
Despite not making a huge splash, the Dallas Cowboys have been far more active in free agency this year than last.
They added two outside running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They even brought back Dante Fowler Jr. after he spent a year in Washington. What they haven't done is add much to the wide receiver corps.
MORE: Cowboys make underwhelming WR addition after ignoring Cooper Kupp
Without any major additions, let's take a look at this position — which remains one of their greatest needs.
Dallas Cowboys WR Free Agency Grades
The Cowboys' only outside addition so far has been Parris Campbell. He had 63 receptions for 623 yards in 2022 but hasn't done much over the past two years. He recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards for the New York Giants in 2023 and six catches for 30 yards with the Philadelphia Eagles the year before.
MORE: Cowboys lose Dak Prescott insurance policy in NFL free agency
Dallas could have gone after a better player with Cooper Kupp on the open market, but they sat on their hands with that one. The only thing keeping this from being an F is the re-signing of KaVontae Turpin.
Grade: D
Dallas Cowboys current WR depth chart
- CeeDee Lamb
- Jalen Tolbert
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Ryan Flournoy
- Jalen Brooks
- Parris Campbell
- Kelvin Harmon
- Jalen Cropper
- Seth Williams
The current depth chart inspires little confidence behind CeeDee Lamb. Jalen Tolbert did excel in 2024 with 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, but he's best suited as a WR3. That's why the addition of Kupp would have been huge for them.
MORE: Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Other than those two, only Turpin has been a proven weapon in the NFL. He's known for his return prowess but he had 420 yards on 31 receptions last season. He's not an every-down receiver but he offers more than Jonathan Mingo, who had five receptions after being added at the trade deadline.
From there, Campbell will fight for a spot with Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks. Flournoy had 102 yards on 10 catches but might have the edge over Brooks due to his potential.
