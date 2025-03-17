NFL Insider says former Cowboys $100 million wide receiver ‘is done’
Late in the opening week of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys came to terms with Dante Fowler Jr., bringing him back after he spent one year with the Washington Commanders.
Fowler isn’t the only former Cowboy whose name has been tossed around during free agency as a potential target. Safety Juanyeh Thomas seems ready to welcome back Stephon Gilmore while analysts and bloggers have had their hearts set on an Amari Cooper reunion.
That doesn’t seem likely to happen following a recent comment from NBC Sports analyst Matthew Berry. In response to a Washington Commanders’ blog saying Cooper could be a fit, Berry said “Amari is done.” He added that these aren’t his words, but what an offensive coach said to him.
What’s not clear is whether Berry means the 30-year-old wideout is ready to walk away from the game after 10 years, or if he’s physically done and not capable of producing anymore.
Cooper has dealt with several nagging injuries, but was one of the top wideouts in the game when healthy. After spending four years in Dallas, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns and set the franchise record for receiving yards in a single game and became the first player in team history to record 1,000 yards receiving in consecutive years.
As impressive as he was in 2023, Cooper was a non-factor for the Browns in 2024. He finished the year with Buffalo but wasn’t any better, totaling 297 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions in eight games.
It seemed a fresh start could help Cooper but according to Berry, that might not be the case.
