Cowboy Roundup: Potential trade candidates, Biggest underperformers
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs is nearly in the books, and it was a harsh reminder of what could have been.
Derrick Henry went off to help lead the Baltimore Ravens to victory, Kellen Moore and the Philadelphia Eagles are still in the postseason, and so are Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
Dallas, meanwhile, has yet to decide on Mike McCarthy's future with the deadline to get a deal done just 24 hours away.
It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out, but for now all we can do is buckle up and check out some headlines making the rounds on social media.
MORE: Cowboys, Jerry Jones get destroyed during Texans Wild Card Game
Potential Cowboys trade targets
If the Cowboys are going to get bold and make a trade this offseason, two players projected to hit the trade block would be intriguing targets. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the possibilities of adding Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Cowboys' 2024 underperformers
While the Cowboys underperformed as a team in 2024, there were some individual players who also failed to live up to expectations. Blogging the Boys takes a look at this season's top underperformers.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target... Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear... NFL analyst proposes one-sided head coach trade with NFL Playoff team... Dez Bryant still isn't over the 'Dez caught it' moment, calls out NFL... Cowboys named potential 'great fit' for standout DL in NFL free agency... Cowboys' Brock Hoffman gets questionable fine for having punch thrown at him... Cowboys' Dak Prescott takes more criticism following Texans' playoff win... Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?