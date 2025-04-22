Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Predicting every Cowboys pick, Jerry Jones' NFL Draft tendencies

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, April 22.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. In approximately 48 hours, we will be sitting around with snacks and a beverage of choice while anxiously waiting to see what direction the team will go in the NFL Draft.

Dallas is on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick, so it won't be too long of a wait, unless the team ultimately decides to trade back and keep everyone sweating a little bit longer.

Whether it be a wide receiver, defensive back, running back or offensive lineman, there are plenty of players who have been linked to the Cowboys who could make an immediate impact. Dallas may not make a "flashy" pick, but the team didn't make a flashy head coaching hire and Brian Schottenheimer has done nothing but win fans over since then.

As the old saying goes, "trust the process."

It may be difficult -- and exhausting -- as a Cowboys fan, but Thursday night will give us an idea of what the franchise has in mind moving forward. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.

Predicting every Cowboys NFL Draft pick

The NFL Draft gets every NFL fan excited, and there's nothing that gets the mind going better than role-playing as your favorite team's GM. Blogging the Boys did just that by predicting all of the Cowboys' upcoming selections.

Jerry Jones' draft tendencies

Jerry Jones may be unpredictable, but he has a long sample of tendencies when it comes to the NFL Draft. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at 10 years of Jerry Jones draft tendencies.

Cowboys Quick Hits

