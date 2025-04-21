Cowboys announce time for pre-draft press conference with Jerry Jones
The 2025 NFL draft kicks off this Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock at No. 12 overall.
Following a 7-10 season, they're looking to inject some firepower into an offense that was stagnant far too often in 2024.
The expectation is that they'll look for someone such as Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden at No. 12, but there's no telling what might happen once Dallas is on the clock.
Perhaps we'll know a little more about their thought process on Tuesday since owner/general manager Jerry Jones is scheduled to meet with the media at 11:30 a.m. Central Time.
In addition to Jones, the Cowboys will also have head coach Brian Schottenheimer, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay on hand for the presser.
The Cowboys have 10 picks in this year's draft, but there might not be room for 10 rookies to make the team. That could lead to some movement in the draft, even though Stephen Jones said they're not likely to move up in Round 1.
What will be interesting, however, is seeing how much input Schottenheimer will have in this draft. He's been credited with getting the entire building on board with his vision, which includes adding more physicality.
We can't expect them to give up their plans, but hearing his thoughts heading into his first draft as a head coach will be interesting.
