Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gives his mother epic, heartwarming gift
It's been quite the year for DeMarvion Overshown. After a knee injury cost him his rookie season, Overshown made his debut with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
He quickly became a star, posting 90 tackles, five sacks, and one interception in 13 games. Sadly, his breakout campaign came to an abrupt end when he suffered another severe knee injury in Week 14.
While rehabbing, Overshown made news when he switched from No. 13 to zero, making him the first player in franchise history to sport the number. Now, Agent 0 is again making headlines as he decided to give his mother a heartwarming gift, a new house.
Overshown posed with his mother, Felicia, and their family as she showed off her keys.
It's always great to see players known for playing a violent sport show their soft side—especially when it involves their mothers.
There were concerns that Overshown could be out for the majority of the 2025 season after it was revealed he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL. Overshown, however, believes he will be back sooner than expected, even though he won't "rush the process."
