Cowboys post-June 1 cut candidates: Who could be salary cap casualty?
The Dallas Cowboys have been active during the NFL offseason, being uncharacteristically aggressive in free agency and on the trade market. Things have stalled, but several players could suddenly find themselves available after June 1.
Today, the calendar flips to June which means we could see some movement around the league as teams take advantage of the post-June 1 designation to give more salary cap flexibility.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
The post-June 1 designation provides that flexibility by spreading a player's dead cap hit over two seasons. For higher-priced players, it also helps teams move players who could be on the trade market.
How will it impact Dallas? There are two players who have commonly been mentioned as potential post-June 1 candidates, with the most commonly named players on the defensive side of the ball.
Let's take a look.
Donovan Wilson, safety
Wilson has been named as a potential cut candidate for months, and it is a business decision that becomes more understandable thanks to the Cowboys' depth at safety. While the team may lack a superstar at the position, they have several serviceable players with younger players waiting for their shot.
By releasing Wilson with the post-June 1 designation, the Cowboys would free up $7 million in cap savings, according to Over the Cap.
The Cowboys have Juanyeh Thomas returning in 2025, while undrafted free agent Alijah Clark has been named as a player to watch because of his versatility and $259,000 guaranteed contract following the draft.
Damone Clark, linebacker
Clark doesn't provide the same amount of relief as Wilson, but he would still free up $3.4 million of salary cap space if the Cowboys decide to part ways.
This offseason, Dallas has traded for former first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray and signed free agent Nick Sanborn. The team also has Marist Liufau, who is coming off of a promising rookie campaign, and will see breakout star DeMarvion Overshown return later in the season.
Clark has been one of the team's special teams aces, so rather than release him, the Cowboys could find a different way to restructure his deal and keep him on the roster while freeing up space, but he will still be a player to keep an eye on.
