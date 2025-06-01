Michael Irvin blown away by competition created by Cowboys coaching staff
The Dallas Cowboys had a famous guest on hand for their latest rounds of OTAs. Legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin spent time with the players and had the chance to take a photo with the wide receivers corps.
Irvin also worked with new wideout George Pickens, and came away thoroughly impressed.
One of the most impressive things, according to Irvin, was how much competition new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has brought to the team.
Irvin said this was even seen in the meeting room. Irvin told a story about the coaching staff calling up CeeDee Lamb and Jonathan Mingo, having them both draw up plays on the board.
Both players hit the board and worked to draw up the play immediately, which included drawing up the assignments and protection plans for the entire offense.
Irvin said during his time, he would be aware of his assignment, but that the receivers in Dallas knew what everyone was doing. He claimed this gives them the ultimate awareness and understanding of what is happening on the field.
It's still June, so the Cowboys have a lot of time left before they can prove this new staff is the right staff. That said, it's hard to find anyone who isn't impressed with the vibe inside the building.
