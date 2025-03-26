Cowboy Roundup: Ranking team's contract extension priorities, Backup QB plan
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are midway through the final full week of the month and the 2025 NFL Draft is just one month away.
There are still moves around the NFL that could be made leading up to the draft, but teams are beginning to turn their attention to some of the top prospects who could fill positions of need.
Dallas has been focusing on offensive playmakers with their draft visits in recent days, which lines up with the idea that the team could target a wide receiver or running back when they are on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.
While we continue waiting for draft day and to see what direction the team chooses to go, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Ranking Cowboys' contract extension priorities
The Cowboys have several players who are in line for contract extensions. Micah Parsons is the biggest priority for the team, while stars like DaRon Bland, Tyler Smith, and Jake Ferguson should all be locked up long-term as soon as possible. Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the priorities of the contract extensions should stack up for Dallas.
Backup QB plan
Dallas is in search of its new backup quarterback after Cooper Rush left in free agency, and one intriguing option is Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers. The Cowboys are set to meet with Ewers leading up to the draft, and InsideTheStar.com details why he could be the answer behind Dak Prescott.
