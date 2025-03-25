Cowboys insider confirms team's interest in trading for promising young QB
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a quarterback to back up Dak Prescott following the departure of Cooper Rush during the first wave of NFL free agency.
Rush had proven to be a solid backup for the team, but will now take his talents to the Baltimore Ravens.
There is still a chance that the team can reunite with former top-five pick Trey Lance, but the belief is that Dallas wants to bring in a new signal-caller.
MORE: 3 NFL Free Agent signings the Dallas Cowboys will wish they made
One option who has been emerging is New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III, who is known for his promise and strong arm.
Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus recently confirmed the team is interested in adding Milton via trade.
MORE: Cowboys expected to meet with RB prospect who 'fell in love with Dallas'
New England is reportedly seeking a third-round pick in exchange for Milton. Whether the asking price is too steep remains to be seen, but the Cowboys have not shown much concern about wheeling and dealing mid-round picks in the past.
Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.
Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit