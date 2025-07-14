Cowboy Roundup: Restoring homefield advantage, Can Mazi Smith reach potential?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are officially one week away from the start of training camp. It's about to be one of the most exciting times of the year.
While we wait for the next week to pass, let's check out some of the latest headlines making waves online and around social media.
Restoring homefield advantage
Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the team will aim to restore its homefield advantage in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
"Unfortunately, Dallas’ first home game in 2024 was that ugly 44-19 loss to the Saints. In fact, they lost their first five home games, with four of them being total blowouts. Only the lowly Giants coming to visit on Thanksgiving paused the bleeding, but that and a win over Tampa Bay were the only two victories at AT&T Stadium last season. Why do home wins matter? They’re not weighted any differently in the standings or serve as a tiebreaker. Mostly, it’s more fodder for conversation and fanbase pride."
Can Mazi Smith reach his full potential?
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at whether Mazi Smith can finally reach his potential in Dallas after a shaky start to his career.
Cowboys Quick Hits
