Ryan Flournoy announces jersey number change for 3rd number in Cowboys career
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has spun the uniform roulette wheel and landed on his third jersey number in two seasons.
Flournoy enters his second NFL season with another new look as Cowboys and perhaps this one will bring more success. At the very least, Cowboys fans will hope that Flournoy has more success in his new number than the last man to wear it.
The former sixth-round pick took to social media to announce he will be switching from No. 80 to No. 19. Last season, backup quarterback Trey Lance wore the number.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to host 'versatile & explosive' WR playmaker on NFL Draft visit
Prior to wearing No. 80, Flournoy was rocking the No. 18 during training camp.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy finished his college career at Southeast Missouri State. Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
MORE: Mel Kiper Jr mock draft lands Cowboys 'difference-maker' RB not named Ashton Jeanty
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors.
Flournoy didn't get much burn in the offense during his rookie campaign, but hopefully his sophomore season and new number will give him the fresh boost he needs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries