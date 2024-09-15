Saints QB Derek Carr compares Micah Parsons to NFL great
New Orleans Saints' quarterback Derek Carr is all too familiar with the disruptive force that is Micah Parsons.
Having faced the Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro linebacker on Thanksgiving in 2021 during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr knows firsthand the havoc Parsons can wreak on an offense.
During that holiday contest, Parsons tallied one sack two TFL's, and five QB hits on Carr, leaving a lasting impression on the veteran quarterback despite the Cowboys falling short 36-33.
Carr didn't hold back his admiration for the Cowboys' star linebacker, comparing him to future Hall of Famer Von Miller.
“He really reminds me of Von (Miller) with that explosiveness, that get-off, his understanding of what they're trying to do to him,” Carr said. “He can literally play anywhere he wants on a defense. It's really impressive."
This comparison is high praise, considering Miller's legendary career and reputation as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in NFL history.
Now in his fourth season, Parsons has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, which we saw on display again last Sunday, and is a yearly defensive player of the year candidate.
His ability to line up at multiple positions, including defensive end and linebacker, makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Carr's words highlight the respect Parsons has earned from players around the league.
His unique blend of speed, power, and instincts makes him a game-changer, and the Saints will undoubtedly have their hands full when they face the Cowboys from AT&T stadium this Sunday.
