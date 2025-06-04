Sam Williams showing positive signs ahead of Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys' defense was plagued by injuries during the 2024 NFL season, and it all began early on in training. Promising defensive end Sam Williams, who was set to get a bigger role in the pass rushing rotation, suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in July.
Williams is now working his way back to the field and is showing promising signs, with limited participation in OTAs.
Jon Machota of The Athletic was on the scene for Cowboys OTAs and shared his observations from the team's open practice in the final week of workouts before minicamp begins.
Williams is expected to be ready to return in time for training camp.
"Defensive end Sam Williams took a notable step Tuesday, participating in individual drills after being limited to rehab work off to the side," Machota wrote. "Williams wore a noticeable brace over his surgically repaired left knee.
"Signs seem to be pointing to his being ready to go for the start of training camp."
Williams, who was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, has yet to start a game in Dallas. However, he has shown some positive flashes, and the team is excited to watch him continue to develop once he is healthy.
In his two years on the field for Dallas, Williams has recorded 39 tackles, 8 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
