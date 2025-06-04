Cowboys star Trevon Diggs continues impressive recovery from knee injury
One of the Dallas Cowboys' top defensive backs is working his way back from a second straight season-ending knee injury. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs was shut down at the end of last season and underwent offseason surgery to repair his knee.
Because of the timing of the injury, Diggs is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season. However, he is making major progress in his rehab.
This week, while he recovers away from the team, Diggs showed off the next phase of his recovery process.
"Continued progress for our guy [Trevon Diggs] in his knee rehab process! The best physical therapy rehab milestone is getting back on the field! Nothing is more rewarding for both the athlete and the doc," Dr. Sharif Tabbah wrote on Instagram.
“In this phase, we are starting to reintroduce light functional athletic and positional football movements while still keeping impact low to protect healing while promoting more bone growth."
Hopefully Diggs will continue making a strong recovery and be able to return to his All-Pro form when he returns to the field.
This season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.
Last year, Diggs missed a majority of the season with a torn ACL suffered during practice in September. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
