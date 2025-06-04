Cowboys' second-year CB ramps up intensity following offseason surgery
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with a lot of injuries at the cornerback position.
Most of the attention has been paid to Trevon Diggs, and rightfully so. He's the biggest name in the secondary and is rehabbing a severe knee injury for the second year in a row.
Rookie Shavon Revel has also been mentioned as he's recovering from a well-documented knee injury—one that hurt his stock in the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Dante Fowler gets new Dallas Cowboys jersey number after George Pickens swap
One player who has had an injury fly under the radar, however, is Caelen Carson. The 2024 fifth-round pick had an up-and-down first season, which included Carson fighting through a shoulder injury. He had surgery this offseason, and already looks ready to ramp things up in year two.
With Diggs and Revel unavailable, the Cowboys have been relying on Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth on the boundary. Meanwhile, DaRon Bland has been working in the slot as they look for someone to replace free agency departure Jourdan Lewis.
Adding a healthy, and motivated, Carson into the mix could do wonders for the Cowboys who need all the help they can get in the secondary.
