Cowboys make major Matt Eberflus change with hot seat intensifying

The Dallas Cowboys' putrid defense has been a major talking point throughout the season, ranking among the worst in the NFL in every major statistical category.

That has led to an overwhelming amount of criticism for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, with some pundits and many fans calling for the Cowboys to move on at the end of the year.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the final three weeks of the season will play a role in dictating Eberflus' future with the team, and with his job under the microscope, the team has decided to make a major change.

When speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Eberflus revealed that he will not be on the sideline for the remainder of the year. Instead, Eberflus will be calling the defense from the coaching booth, hoping to get a better view of how the game is developing.

Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus said he won’t be on the sideline the rest of the season. He will be calling the defense from the coaching booth. “We think it’s going to be a good adjustment.” pic.twitter.com/TeQak78v8g — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 18, 2025

"I've done it before, it's been a while, but it's going to be a good adjustment," Eberflus told the media.

It will be interesting to see if the change helps with the defensive playcalls down the stretch. If it does, everyone will be left wondering why a change wasn't made earlier in the season, when the team had a better chance at reaching the playoffs.

Eberflus' first time calling from the booth this season will come against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Justin Herbert leads the NFL in QB hits (116) and QB pressures (239), so there will be an opportunity for the defense to shine in Week 16.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys' defensive ranks in 2025

Total Defense: Ranked No. 29, allowing 374.9 yards per game and 50 touchdowns.

Passing Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 254.8 yards per game and a league-high 31 passing touchdowns.

Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 18, allowing 120.1 yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns.

