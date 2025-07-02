Cowboy Roundup: Saquon Barkley's comments don't matter, Can Dallas win NFC East?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. July is now officially in full swing, and we are all counting down the days until teams around the NFL report for training camp. The first teams to report will be in less than two weeks, with rookies from several teams around the league reporting on Tuesday, July 15.
For the Cowboys, the big day falls on Monday, July 21.
With just under three weeks until the Cowboys report, there is still time for the team to bring in camp bodies or veterans who could bolster the roster at positions of need, so we'll have to wait and see if the front office decides to get active.
In the meantime, let's take a look around and check out some of the headlines that are making waves around the web and on social media.
Saquon Barkley's comments don't matter
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley caused a stir when he revealed the Dallas Cowboys did not reach out to him during 2024 free agency, but it doesn't really matter. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why no one should care about the past Barkley is rehashing.
Can Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at whether the Cowboys have an opportunity to surprise the football world by coming out on top in the NFC East.
