Malik Hooker 'excited' for Matt Eberflus take Cowboys' D to next level
When Brian Schottenheimer replaced Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, there was a lot of criticism. Some of that slowed down when Schottenheimer assembled an all-star coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus standing out as his top hire.
Eberflus, who spent several years as an assistant in Dallas, went on to become a well-respected defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts. He parlayed his success there into a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.
Now back in a coordinator role, Eberflus is not only returning to Dallas, but he's also being reunited with safety Malik Hooker. The two worked together in Indianapolis, and Hooker is excited to work with Eberflus again, saying he can take them to the next level.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken-down luxury car
"Man, I'm excited, I'm excited," Hooker told Law Thomas of Law Nation Sports. "Obviously, when I first got drafted in Indianapolis, that was my D coordinator there, and we already got a strong relationship. And I know the type of coach he is. He knows the type of player I am." He later added, "This defense that we got and the talent we got, he's capable of taking us to the next level."
Hooker also said that while Eberflus had talent in Indianapolis, the Cowboys have "talent at every level."
Thomas echoed that belief, saying he spoke with Eberflus earlier in the offseason and the coach was "smiling from ear to ear" while claiming this was one of the most talented teams that he's ever coached.
