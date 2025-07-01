Micah Parsons in position to win major achievement for first time under Matt Eberflus
Micah Parsons has become the heartbeat of the Dallas Cowboys defense. Already their best performer on the field, he’s taken more of a leadership role, even organizing offseason workouts with fellow defenders.
Parsons, who is entering his fifth year in the league, already has 52.5 sacks and has recorded at least 12 in all four campaigns. He’s been a dominant force and a consistent presence in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
RELATED: Did the Cowboys do enough to fix their massive flaw on defense?
Eventually, Parsons should be able to break through and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks the addition of Matt Eberflus at defensive coordinator could be what pushes Parsons over the top.
”Parsons is the most difficult pass-rusher in the NFL to contain because of his explosiveness and capability of playing multiple positions along the defensive front seven—which the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff plans to take full advantage of under the direction of new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.” — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Parsons was one of five players Sobleski named as candidates to win the award for the first time. Parsons himself has admitted he wanted to win the award, and believed he had a shot in 2023. He ended up losing to Myles Garrett, but instead of complaining, he admitted he has to work harder to accomplish the feat.
He’s definitely been putting in the work, and will be in the running once again in 2025. If he does win it, however, the Cowboys better hope they’ve already signed him to an extension. If not, they’ll be struggling to find a way to keep him in town.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc