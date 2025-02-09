Saquon Barkley compared to Dallas Cowboys legend ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Saquon Barkley has had one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history and has carried the Philadelphia Eagles all the way to Super Bowl LIX as a result.
In fact, Barkley was so consistently good all season, that he has been drawing comparisons to NFL legends. That continued to be the case on Sunday morning when Draft Kings analyst and former Sports Center anchor Trey Wingo compared him to Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame running back, Emmitt Smith.
“When I see (Saquon) running, I feel like it's kind of like when I watched Emmitt Smith run with the Cowboys back in the ‘90s," Wingo said. "It's like nobody touches him until it's a defensive back that's trying to stop him because that line is doing such an amazing job.”
And upon further inspection, Wingo may be on to something here.
During the Cowboys golden era of the 90's Smith was an absolute workhorse, and was fortunate enough to have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL at the time. And just like Barkley, Smith would routinely find himself at the second or third level of the defense before being touched by an opposing defender.
As a result of those prime years in the 90s with that incredible offensive line, Smith finished his career as the NFL's all-time leading rusher in terms of both yards (18,355) and touchdowns (164). He also had seasons in which he had five straight seasons in which he rushed for 1,400 yards or more from 1991-1995.
Of course, Barkley deserves an immense amount of credit for his near-record season of 2,005 rushing yards and 13 scores. But just like with Smith, that top-rated offensive line deserves their flowers too.
And if he is able to carry the Eagles past the Chiefs on Sunday, he will have yet another notch in his belt on his way to deserving such a lofty comparison.
