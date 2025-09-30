Cowboys Country

September proves the Cowboys should have kept Jourdan Lewis in the offseason

The Dallas Cowboys defense could use Jourdan Lewis in the secondary right now.

Randy Gurzi

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception during the third quarter against the Houston Texans..
Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception during the third quarter against the Houston Texans.. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a sluggish start through the first month of the NFL season with a record of 1-2-1. Their latest outing was a 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers which saw their defense struggle to stop the pass.

After taking a lead in overtime, the secondary wasn’t able to get the Packers off the field, with a fourth-down completion from Matthew Golden standing out as the key play.

Had Dallas made that stop, they could have ended September at 2-2 and on a high note.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season

Instead, they head into October guilty of surrendering a league-leading 1,189 yards through the air. Much of the attention for their defensive struggles has been focused on their decision to trade Micah Parsons, but that’s not the only departure that’s made an impact.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis exits the tunnel before the game against the Houston Texans. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

During the offseason, Dallas allowed veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis to leave in free agency, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for $30 million over three years and has been worth every penny. Heading into Week 5, he’s allowing just 7.6 yards per catch and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of just 42.6, according to PFF.

Lewis alone wouldn’t fix their defensive woes, but he’s outperformed everyone on the Dallas roster, and could have made an impact this past weekend when every defensive back struggled to stop Green Bay’s wideouts.

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception with S Andrew Wingard right, and DE Josh Hines-Allen.
Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception with S Andrew Wingard right, and DE Josh Hines-Allen. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News