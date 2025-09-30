Cowboys Country

Petty Jerry Jones shares why he didn't call Micah Parsons about Cowboys-Packers trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still in his feelings over the way Micah Parsons' time with the team ended, and he revealed why he didn't call the star pass rusher about his trade to the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons embrace after the game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons embrace after the game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones still doesn't appear to be over the way Micah Parsons' time with the team came to an end after the relationship soured over contract talks.

The Cowboys and Parsons came face-to-face in Week 4 when the Green Bay Packers visited AT&T Stadium, and the two teams fought their way to a 40-40 tie.

Following the game, Jones met with the media and knew he would be facing questions about playing against Parsons. Jones responded as you would expect him to, and took another shot at the team's former star pass rusher.

MORE: Jerry Jones claims 'help is on the way' for Cowboys' NFL-worst defense

On Tuesday, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and continued to be petty, sharing why he didn't call Parsons about the trade or meet with him in person.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At first, he claimed he didn't want to answer. Immediately after that, he provided an answer, which shows that the reason he didn't contact Parsons directly was because his ego was hurt.

"That phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial," Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys begin small climb after tie

Alright, Jerry. It's time to move on.

Let's all just be glad that the Parsons soap opera is over, and now that the Packers game is in the rear-view mirror, it's time for everyone to focus on the future of the team and not the debacle that distracted everyone throughout the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News