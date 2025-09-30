Petty Jerry Jones shares why he didn't call Micah Parsons about Cowboys-Packers trade
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones still doesn't appear to be over the way Micah Parsons' time with the team came to an end after the relationship soured over contract talks.
The Cowboys and Parsons came face-to-face in Week 4 when the Green Bay Packers visited AT&T Stadium, and the two teams fought their way to a 40-40 tie.
Following the game, Jones met with the media and knew he would be facing questions about playing against Parsons. Jones responded as you would expect him to, and took another shot at the team's former star pass rusher.
Jerry Jones claims 'help is on the way' for Cowboys' NFL-worst defense
On Tuesday, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and continued to be petty, sharing why he didn't call Parsons about the trade or meet with him in person.
At first, he claimed he didn't want to answer. Immediately after that, he provided an answer, which shows that the reason he didn't contact Parsons directly was because his ego was hurt.
"That phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial," Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys begin small climb after tie
Alright, Jerry. It's time to move on.
Let's all just be glad that the Parsons soap opera is over, and now that the Packers game is in the rear-view mirror, it's time for everyone to focus on the future of the team and not the debacle that distracted everyone throughout the offseason.
