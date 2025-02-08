Shane Gillis trolls Dallas Cowboys at Super Bowl event supporting Eagles
Whenever there is an opportunity, the Dallas Cowboys are going to get trolled. That's just become a fact of life during the team's nearly three-decades-long NFL championship drought.
So when you mix a comedian with Philly ties and beer, it's a guarantee that something is coming in the direction of Jerry Jones and company.
That's exactly what happened in New Orleans on Friday night when comedian Shane Gillis took the stage for the Bud Light Backyard Bowl. Gillis is from Pennsylvania and a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, so he expressed his support for the team while delivering a toast.
That's when the shot at the Cowboys came.
"We won't see the Dallas Cowboys here anytime soon," Gillis joked.
History has been on Gillis' side, so you can't knock him.
We'll all be seeing more of Gillis on Super Bowl Sunday when he appears in a Bud Light commercial during the Big Game. Gillis has been frequently spotted in Bud Light ads throughout the season, so we'll have to see what the brand cooks up.
The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
