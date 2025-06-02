Small Zack Martin decision did Cowboys one final financial favor
Zack Martin is without a doubt one of the best players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise and is deserving of a spot alongside his fellow greats in the Ring of Honor.
For 11 seasons, Martin was the standard for how right guard should be played in the NFL, with the former first-round pick being named to seven first-team All-Pro teams, two second-team All-Pro teams, and nine Pro Bowls.
All the while, he was the anchor and arguably the most critical piece of the team's offensive line over that time, alongside Tyron Smith, starting 162 of a possible 178 regular season games over his 11 seasons.
And now, he is doing the Cowboys one final favor.
According to Spotrac, Martin's decision to retire after June 1 will reduce his cap hit to $8.8 million, saving the Cowboys $1.2 million in 2025 toward their overall salary cap, though that money will go to Martin as an injury settlement. In 2026, Martin's Cap hit will sit at $16.4 million.
Martin and the Cowboys had agreed to a restructured deal in August of 2023 after a brief holdout, paying him $18 million per year over two seasons, and giving a total raise of $8 million in additional salary.
Suffice it to say, that decision was well worth it for Dallas, with Martin going on to play in and start 15 games, and earn a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod that season. However, in 2024, Martin suffered a season-ending ankle injury, eventually leading to his decision to retire from the NFL.
But by taking advantage of the post-June 1 rule, he gets to give the Cowboys one more small favor, and save them some cash.
