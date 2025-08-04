Stephen A. Smith blasts George Pickens for embracing Cowboys' Super Bowl culture
George Pickens was likely simply trying to endear himself to his new Dallas Cowboys fans. But far be it from notorious Cowboys-hater Stephen A. Smith to let the smallest of pom poms to be shaken for America's Team.
In a video interview with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Pickens admitted he's already embracing the Cowboys' winning culture.
"I understand the camaraderie more here than when I did in Pittsburgh," Pickens said. "The Cowboys are known for the Super Bowl. If they weren't known for that, then no one would care about the Cowboys."
Unfortunately for Pickens, Smith got wind of the interview and on Monday morning's First Take on ESPN the host attempted to obliterate the receiver.
"Let's not insult the public by acting there is some legitimacy to that statement," Smith said of Pickens. "There is none. You're not synonymous with Super Bowls when you haven't been to a conference championship in 30 years."
Smith, we grudgingly admit, has a fair point. Pickens' former team - the Pittsburgh Steelers - has won more Super Bowls (6) than the Cowboys (5). Furthermore, they won a championship more recently (XLIII in the 2008 season) than Dallas (XXX in 1995).
The Cowboys' last title came in a win over the Steelers, but Smith was in no mood to parse details that would slant in Dallas' or Pickens' favor.
"Does George Pickens realize that the Steelers are a more successful franchise?" Smith asked. "Does he understand what the hell he's saying? This brother needs to pick up a book."
