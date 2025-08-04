Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dubbed one of the biggest losers of 2025 training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will get their first taste of preseason action when they meet the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday.
The teams will get to know each other leading up to Saturday's clash as joint practices will take place this week.
MORE: Jerry Jones' past promises Micah Parsons will be part of Dallas Cowboys' future
It's always a good week when there's a game waiting at the end, but there's still a dark cloud hanging over Cowboys camp.
Star linebacker Micah Parsons' contract dispute with the front office has boiled over to Parsons asking for a trade.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to drag things on when it comes to contract discussions, but this time, it could end up biting him. The Cowboys' front office may have fumbled this situation, which is why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has crowned Jones one of the biggest losers from training camp.
MORE: Cowboys holding back-to-the-future reunion with dominant offensive lineman from past
"There is no way to mention training camp losers without bringing up the Dallas Cowboys—and the biggest loser of them all in Big D is the team’s 82-year-old owner," wrote Davenport.
If you've been around this franchise long enough, then you know that a contract dispute isn't new. This all still feels like something that will blow over, and Jerry will get his man. However, if Parsons truly doesn't want to be here anymore, then it is time for Jones to step down.
