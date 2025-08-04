Lamb, Pickens ranked among Cowboys' Top 10 training camp stars

Cowboys Country

The receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens looks as good as the Dallas Cowboys expected when they made their blockbuster trade last May.

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens (3) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
So far so ... great.

From the moment the Dallas Cowboys made their blockbuster trade acquisition of George Pickens last May, incumbent star receiver CeeDee Lamb has been elated. In social media posts in the wake of the deal, Lamb even proclaimed "we're both No. 1s."

More than halfway through training camp in Oxnard, California, Pickens has done nothing to dampen the enthusiasm and optimism of Lamb or Cowboys fans. Pickens has been a model citizen, leaving the off-field distractions to disgruntled edge-rusher Micah Parsons.

After the team's four full-pads practices the receiver has already caught the eye of The Athletic, which ranks him in its 10 most impressive players.

CeeDee Lamb
Jun 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Writes The Athletic: "It took the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver a few practices to click with quarterback Dak Prescott, but he’s there now. Last Thursday was the practice that put things over the top as Prescott connected with Pickens for three touchdowns."

Says Pickens of Cowboys' camp: "It’s super fun. The different plays, like I said, more air-efficient playbook ... I’m super confident already. Just falling in line. I’m not really here to overdo the confidence. I’m just here to hop on the train and just keep going with what they’ve been doing.”

George Pickens
Jul 27, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens (3) and quarterback Joe Milton III (10) with USA Today Sports reporter Jarrett Bell at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After essentially having only one receiving weapon the last two season, Prescott too is pleased with Pickens. Even better news, Lamb looks to be in his 2023 form when he produced one of the greatest seasons in franchise history with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He joins Pickens on The Athletic's Top 10 list.

"Breaking news, the team’s best offensive player and four-time Pro Bowler has looked good," The Athletic writes. "Well, he’s actually looked great. Lamb has basically caught everything thrown his way, performing like someone who would be just fine starting the season tomorrow. There is no need to see Lamb in the preseason. Dallas’ WR1 is preparing to have the best season of his career."

