Lamb, Pickens ranked among Cowboys' Top 10 training camp stars
So far so ... great.
From the moment the Dallas Cowboys made their blockbuster trade acquisition of George Pickens last May, incumbent star receiver CeeDee Lamb has been elated. In social media posts in the wake of the deal, Lamb even proclaimed "we're both No. 1s."
RELATED: Cowboys rookie RB continues to stand out during first training camp
More than halfway through training camp in Oxnard, California, Pickens has done nothing to dampen the enthusiasm and optimism of Lamb or Cowboys fans. Pickens has been a model citizen, leaving the off-field distractions to disgruntled edge-rusher Micah Parsons.
After the team's four full-pads practices the receiver has already caught the eye of The Athletic, which ranks him in its 10 most impressive players.
Writes The Athletic: "It took the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver a few practices to click with quarterback Dak Prescott, but he’s there now. Last Thursday was the practice that put things over the top as Prescott connected with Pickens for three touchdowns."
MORE: 4 Cowboys fighting for their jobs entering week 1 of NFL preseason
Says Pickens of Cowboys' camp: "It’s super fun. The different plays, like I said, more air-efficient playbook ... I’m super confident already. Just falling in line. I’m not really here to overdo the confidence. I’m just here to hop on the train and just keep going with what they’ve been doing.”
After essentially having only one receiving weapon the last two season, Prescott too is pleased with Pickens. Even better news, Lamb looks to be in his 2023 form when he produced one of the greatest seasons in franchise history with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He joins Pickens on The Athletic's Top 10 list.
RELATED: Cowboys defense won't face Stafford in joint practice with Rams
"Breaking news, the team’s best offensive player and four-time Pro Bowler has looked good," The Athletic writes. "Well, he’s actually looked great. Lamb has basically caught everything thrown his way, performing like someone who would be just fine starting the season tomorrow. There is no need to see Lamb in the preseason. Dallas’ WR1 is preparing to have the best season of his career."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request