The most nauseating sports analyst spews garbage about Cowboys fans
Stephen A. Smith is back again to trash the Dallas Cowboys fanbase on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?
Wallace remarked, "Anyone who watches you knows that you have a few favorite targets," adding, "And one of them happens to be a certain football team based in Dallas."
He then showed a montage of Smith's numerous rants against the Cowboys and their supporters, including a moment where Smith labeled them "the most obnoxious and unbearable fanbase in the history of American sports."
MORE: Stephen A. Smith predictably couldn't wait to roast Cowboys' Week 2 stinker
Chris Wallace asked Smith why he despised the Cowboys so much, to which Smith replied, "Because their fans are, without question, the most nauseating, obnoxious fan base in American history."
He went on to add, "If they finished the season 1-16 and it ended on January 5 at 7 p.m., by 7:15 they'd already be saying, 'You know we're winning the Super Bowl next year, right?'
MORE: Cowboys Fan Cam lets you find yourself in misery during Saints loss
That's just who they are."
Smith didn't stop there and added “They can pass gas, and they’ll tell you it’s perfume. This is what they do. So you just get so sick and tired of listening to the misery. I don’t know, as a sports guy … I don’t know if anything brings me more pleasure than seeing Cowboys fans miserable.”
There's nothing wrong with having "hopeless" optimism as a fan; otherwise, no one would be watching teams like the Bears, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Falcons, Cardinals, Bills, and others who aren't likely to win a Super Bowl anytime soon.
At least in the case of Cowboys fans, they're supporting a team that has won 12 games in each of the last three seasons. It's also fair to say that Stephen A.'s comments are more about attracting viewers, much like every other show that depends on talking about the Cowboys to stay relevant.
ESPN's First Take consistently lacks real sports insight and regularly spews nonsense, relying on tearing down players, teams, and their fans rather than providing viewers with factual analysis. It's no surprise that ESPN's shows continue to decline in quality and popularity.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance