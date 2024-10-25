Stephen Jones discusses Dallas Cowboys' life after Jerry Jones
Ever since he purchased the franchise in 1989, Jerry Jones has been the general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. He's had plenty of help along the way with Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, and Will McClay all taking on duties at different points.
Still, it's Jerry who wants the credit, and as long as he can make it to the facility, he's going to have that title. But father time remains undefeated, so there will be a day when Jones, who just turned 82, won't be able to hold down the job.
When that moment arises, it feels inevitable that Stephen Jones will step into his father's shoes.
Currently serving as the team's executive vice president and COO, Stephen isn't ready to think about a succession plan. Instead, he's living in the moment and cherishing every moment he gets to work with his father.
The younger Jones, who turned 60 in June, said that not many people get the opportunity he has to work alongside his dad. He did add that he might end up taking that role, but right now he thinks the current regime has a lot left in the tank.
"We'll cross that road one day. No one's getting out of here alive the last I checked. At some point that may be the case, but we'll worry about those things when they happen. I just want to enjoy working with him and being a part of something special. I know right now we're frustrated with how our team is competing on the field, but overall we've had a hell of a run and think we got a lot left in us." — Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota
Jones is correct that the team had something special, but sadly that was 30 years ago. The franchise has faltered in recent years as they've done just enough to be good in the regular season but abysmal in the playoffs.
The Cowboys haven't returned to the NFC Championship Game since 1995, and the Jones family is often pointed to as the reason for those shortcomings. That being the case, it would be a wise move by Stephen to hire a GM. But given the way their family operates; he's most likely going to emulate his father.
