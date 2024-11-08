Cowboys have plans for Trey Lance to see the field with Dak Prescott injured
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t made a decision on Dak Prescott’s future. His hamstring injury is apparently worse than initially feared, but they’re not ready to place him on the IR just yet.
Whatever they decide, we know he’s going to miss multiple weeks of action, beginning with Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran backup Cooper Rush will get the start, and with a career record of 5-1 in relief of Prescott, there’s no reason for them to turn to Trey Lance.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys perfectly described with fast-food analogy
Dallas could still use Lance, however, just not as the starter. As Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, his ability to run can be a weapon, so they could sprinkle him into the game plan.
Lance had a shot at earning the backup job during the preseason but had a terrible time protecting the football. While he remained QB3, he did show off his legs with 168 yards in three games for Dallas.
Such a move could make sense considering the struggles Dallas has had in the run game.
If Lance does see the field at all, it would be his first regular season action with the Cowboys. It would also be the first time he appeared in the regular season since 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers.
