Popular Cowboys NFL Draft connection continues in latest mock
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys are in need of some serious help at multiple spots.
Whether it be cornerback, defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end or offensive line, there are plenty of areas in which the Cowboys could use an influx of talent.
However, running back is also a major spot of need, and according to NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, that is exactly the direction the Cowboys will go in Round 1, selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 12 overall pick.
MORE: Cowboys add ‘game-changing weapon’ in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
"I know I’m not the first to make this connection and I’m sure I won’t be the last," Jeremiah said. "Jeanty is one of the more enjoyable players to study in this class. He has elite vision and balance, offering a massive upgrade in Dallas."
Of course, the running back position has been losing value in the minds of many in recent years. The Cowboys themselves have even been one of the biggest examples of that mentality, letting Tony Pollard walk, and refusing to bring in a high-caliber running back this past offseason. As a result, the Cowboys had one of the NFL's worst rushing attacks.
However, young players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Najee Harris all had fantastic seasons and helped to change that narrative. Saquon Barkley also gave teams hope this season, extending his career into a second deal and having a near-record year with the Eagles.
Could Jeanty do the same with the Cowboys? It is certainly possible.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Just this season alone, Jeanty was arguably the best offensive player in college football, leading Boise State to the playoffs, while rushing 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, and averaging seven yards a carry. Of course, he has also suffered from a good deal of wear and tear as well, carrying the ball 750 times over three seasons, for 4,769 yards and 50 scores.
Of course, this all boils down to whether or not Jeanty is even still on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 12 - something many believe will not be the case.
If he is, however, it would not be a surprise for the Cowboys to run to the podium to claim Jeanty as their 2025 first round selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Matt Eberflus hired as Cowboys defensive coordinator
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships