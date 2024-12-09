Stephen Jones says Cowboys 'optimistic' Trevon Diggs, Tyler Guytom will be active
For the first time since Week 2 of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys could have Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the field together. With the Cincinnati Bengals' dangerous aerial attack coming to town, that would be a huge boost for the home team.
We still have to wait to closer to game time to know for sure if Diggs will suit up but Stephen Jones said earlier on 105.3 The Fan that they were "optimistic" he would be able to play in Week 14. He also said the same for Tyler Guyton.
Guyton has been battling knee and ankle injuries, which forced him to leave during their win in Week 13 over the New York Giants. He's appeared in 10 games but has not practiced all week with a questionable designation.
Diggs was a limited participant all week and is also questionable. He's been out with a knee and groin injury since the loss to the Houston Texans.
When Diggs went down, Dallas finally got some good news with DaRon Bland returning from a Lisfranc injury that cost him the first 10 games of the year. He was a breakout star in 2023 with nine interceptions, five of which he returned for a touchdown. Dallas needed that from him since they lost Diggs to a torn ACL in practive ahead of their Week 3 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.
In his third season in the NFL, Bland already has 14 interceptions. Diggs, who is in year five, has 20. Getting these two ball hawks together (finally) could be the push this defense needs for a late-season run.
