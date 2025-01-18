Steve Sarkisian declined multiple NFL interviews, off the table after NFL buzz
Steve Sarkisian is staying in Austin. Following the Texas Longhorn's loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes Irish in the College Football Playoff semifinal, there was some NFL buzz for Sark.
In fact, college football insider Brett McMurphy says Sarkisian turned down two interviews with NFL teams.
After declining the interviews, Sarkisian has signed a contract extension with the University of TExas. McMurphy notes "Texas Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife and athletic director Chris Del Conte were "key figures" in getting the job done.
Before the Longhorsn' exit from the postseason, some Sarkisian to Dallas buzz made its way to ESPN.
Sark is an offensive guru who has past NFL experience with the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, where he served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, so it's no surprise he had NFL interest.
During his time at Texas, Sarkisian, who earns $10.3 million per year, holds a 38-17 record leading the Longhorns.
The reigning Big 12 coach of the year holds an overall head coaching record of 84-52, with a 2-2 mark in the College Football Playoff.
Sarkisian was previously the head coach of the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans. He'll now run it back at Texas with Arch Manning at the helm following Quinn Ewers' decision to declare for the NFL Draft.
