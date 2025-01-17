Cowboys legend Troy Aikman bashes team culture, coaching job appeal
Troy Aikman hasn't been shy when it comes to criticizing his old team. While he's quick to say he loved his time with the Dallas Cowboys, he also seems to be frustrated with the direction they've gone over the past couple of decades.
His latest criticism of the team was offered during an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket.
Aikman was asked about the coaching search, which led to him picking apart the culture in Dallas, saying that it might not be the right fit for most coaches due to the hurdles they will face.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching search has 'very strong candidate' emerge
"What maybe is a good fit some places isn't a good fit here. It's a challenging job for a lot of reasons. None of which you all haven't heard before." He later added that there are "a lot of hurdles and so it may not be a great fit for anyone."
Aikman also touched on the fact that the issues in Dallas have persisted for years, regardless of the coach. "A lot of people have been hired. A lot of people have been fired and the results, for the most part have kind of been the same."
MORE: Coach Prime, Colorado at odds over 'additional money' amid NFL interest?
On that point, he went as far as to say hiring and firing head coaches with the expectation that it changes the direction of the franchise is "a little bit naive."
Nothing he's saying hasn't been discussed in the past. Most analysts have pointed to owner/general manager Jerry Jones as the main issue with the team.
He's been accused of undermining his coaches, creating a culture that isn't conducive to winning, and prioritizing the spotlight over results. Jones is quick to dismiss any (and all) criticism, which is why Aikman is correct in saying a new coach isn't going to change much in the end.
