Cowboys Country

Tony Romo reflects on Zack Martin's Dallas Cowboys legacy

Tony Romo enjoyed arguably his best season as a Cowboy in 2014, Zack Martin's rookie year.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin protects quarterback Tony Romo against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin protects quarterback Tony Romo against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Zack Martin closed the chapter on his illustrious NFL career Wednesday, a familiar face watched from the crowd during his retirement speech and reflected on how one rookie guard in 2014 helped the Dallas Cowboys return to playoff form.

Tony Romo, the former Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback who led Dallas under center for 10 seasons as a starter, was one of the former players in attendance at the future Hall of Famer’s retirement presser in Frisco and later shared with reporters what made his former teammate so special.

MORE: Jerry Jones brought to tears speaking on Dallas Cowboys legend

"Rare, I just think it's his mindset," the former quarterback told reporters after the ceremony. "I think what makes him rare is that he doesn't have a weakness, and almost every player has seven wheels somewhere, he really didn't."

Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin defends against defensive end Tyron Crawford as quarterback Tony Romo takes the snap at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Martin, who announced his retirement after an 11-year career, served as the final piece to what became a historically dominant Cowboys offensive line for many years.

MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin reveals his biggest regret during retirement presser

Selected 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, the 24-year old rookie joined left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Fredrick to form an elite front that powered Dallas to one of its most productive offensive seasons in franchise history.

"I mean, I can remember going out to games and about to walk in the field, and I remember after we drafted Tyron [Smith]. Then we got Travis [Frederick]. And then all of a sudden, here comes Zack [Martin] while we had Doug [Free] and Ron [Ronald Leary] and I remember just being, like, all right, we can make the game simple," the quarterback said.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tackle Jermey Parnell, guard Zack Martin, center Travis Frederick, guard Ronald Leary, and tackle Tyron Smith on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium. Dallas beat Detroit 24-20. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The front five of 2014 paved the way to everything, including a record-breaking season from running back DeMarco Murray, a Pro Bowl campaign for wide receiver Dez Bryant, an All-Pro season for Romo, and, to top it off, a 12-4 finish with a postseason berth and an NFC East divsion title, both of which at the time were Dallas's first since 2009.

"It's like, what do you want to do? I don't know. Get the ball into everyone. Just like, watch the sky hook. It was like just handing it off and running right over here, and, the game got simpler when we got those guys, and that was the start of the run really in the 14 era.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys re-sign Zack Martin replacement

We had ours from 06 to 09 for a little bit, and then when they drafted those three. I mean, I feel like to run, you know, we're really at the core reason was those guys up front and you know Zack was as good as anyone I think has ever played yet."

The scene at Martin's retirement press conference evoked Cowboys nostalgia, a feeling that will surely return in five years when Martin dons his gold jacket and takes his rightful place in Canton.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News