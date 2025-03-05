Tony Romo reflects on Zack Martin's Dallas Cowboys legacy
As Zack Martin closed the chapter on his illustrious NFL career Wednesday, a familiar face watched from the crowd during his retirement speech and reflected on how one rookie guard in 2014 helped the Dallas Cowboys return to playoff form.
Tony Romo, the former Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback who led Dallas under center for 10 seasons as a starter, was one of the former players in attendance at the future Hall of Famer’s retirement presser in Frisco and later shared with reporters what made his former teammate so special.
"Rare, I just think it's his mindset," the former quarterback told reporters after the ceremony. "I think what makes him rare is that he doesn't have a weakness, and almost every player has seven wheels somewhere, he really didn't."
Martin, who announced his retirement after an 11-year career, served as the final piece to what became a historically dominant Cowboys offensive line for many years.
Selected 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, the 24-year old rookie joined left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Fredrick to form an elite front that powered Dallas to one of its most productive offensive seasons in franchise history.
"I mean, I can remember going out to games and about to walk in the field, and I remember after we drafted Tyron [Smith]. Then we got Travis [Frederick]. And then all of a sudden, here comes Zack [Martin] while we had Doug [Free] and Ron [Ronald Leary] and I remember just being, like, all right, we can make the game simple," the quarterback said.
The front five of 2014 paved the way to everything, including a record-breaking season from running back DeMarco Murray, a Pro Bowl campaign for wide receiver Dez Bryant, an All-Pro season for Romo, and, to top it off, a 12-4 finish with a postseason berth and an NFC East divsion title, both of which at the time were Dallas's first since 2009.
"It's like, what do you want to do? I don't know. Get the ball into everyone. Just like, watch the sky hook. It was like just handing it off and running right over here, and, the game got simpler when we got those guys, and that was the start of the run really in the 14 era.
We had ours from 06 to 09 for a little bit, and then when they drafted those three. I mean, I feel like to run, you know, we're really at the core reason was those guys up front and you know Zack was as good as anyone I think has ever played yet."
The scene at Martin's retirement press conference evoked Cowboys nostalgia, a feeling that will surely return in five years when Martin dons his gold jacket and takes his rightful place in Canton.
