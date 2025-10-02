Cowboys Country

Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football options Week 5, CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin injuries

The Dallas Cowboys offense has a chance to have a major fantasy impact in Week 5

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off another high-powered performance this past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys offense faces a juicy matchup this weekend against the New York Jets.

As a team, the Jets rank 29th in the NFL in points allowed, are 25th in the league against the run, and rank 20th in the league in total defense, leaving plenty of opporunity for the Cowboys offense to eat on Sundy.

The one area in which the Jets could present an issue is in pass defense, where they rank 14th in the NFL, and allow just 199.8 yards per game.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb sheds walking boot, returns to Cowboys practice field

That said, they aren't exactly lockdown on the perimeter either, 244 yards and four touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 1 and 233 yards and a score to Baker Mayfield in Week 3, so their should be opportunities abound for a high-flying Cowboys passing offense.

With that in mind, here are three players to watch for the Cowboys on Sunday vs. the Jets.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates in the end zone
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates in the end zone / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Without CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, George Pickens was asked to step up for the Cowboys in a big way, and that's exactly what he did, hauling in eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He also has at least one score in each of the last three games. Expect that trend to continue vs. New York.

MORE: Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut

JaVonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

JaVonte Williams continues to be one of the top backs in fantasy football thus far, ranking seventh among all running backs in scoring so far this season. He continued to produce against a good Packers defense as well, with a season-high 20 carries for 85 yards and his fourth touchdown of the year. He also had three catches for 15 yards. With Miles Sanders out, he could be even more involved as well.

Dak Prescott, QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is coming off of his best game of the season this past weekend against the best defense he is played thus far. In that game he completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three scores, and had a rushing touchdown on the ground. He should be in line for another big performance vs. the Jets.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5

4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News