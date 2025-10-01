CeeDee Lamb sheds walking boot, returns to Cowboys practice field
Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is currently out with a high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, which forced him to miss the team's 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers last weekend.
There was no set timetable for Lamb's return, with a typical high ankle sprain taking between four to six weeks for players to recover.
Lamb, however, appears to be on a positive timeline, which explains why the Cowboys did not place him on injured reserve when the injury was officially confirmed.
MORE: Cowboys receiving corps suffers another setback with latest injury news
During Wednesday's practice session, Lamb was out of a walking boot and on the field with his jersey. While Lamb did not participate in the practice, he was off to the side working with the rehab group.
Lamb was working with Cowboys trainer Britt Brown.
MORE: Cowboys' WR corps could soon get boost from former second-round pick
Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reported, there was "no noticeable limp or anything as he walked through light rehab work."
While there is no indication of when Lamb will return to the field for Dallas, it's great to see he has shed the boot and is already beginning the on-field rehab process.
Let's hope Lamb can avoid any setback and return to the field sooner rather than later.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie