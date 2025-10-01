Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut
Fans were excited when the Dallas Cowboys used the 149th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Texas running back Jaydon Blue.
The Cowboys were in need of a spark at the position, and Blue entered the league with sub 4.4 speed and an impressive skill set as a receiver out of the backfield. Hardly anyone expected him to be the lead back, but Blue was seen as an important piece of the puzzle.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sheds walking boot, returns to Cowboys practice field
Surprisingly, we enter Week 5 without Blue making an appearance as he’s been a healthy scratch for four games. That could change against the New York Jets, however, with multiple injuries leaving the door open for Blue to make his debut.
During their Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas had two players suffer injuries. Miles Sanders left the game with an ankle injury and KaVontae Turpin missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury.
It’s never ideal to lose players, but this could be exactly what Blue needs to get his opportunity. Not only would he be the No. 2 running back behind Javonte Williams if Sanders was out, but he could replace Turpin as their gadget player while also giving them an option in the return game.
From there, it would be up to Blue to prove he shouldn’t be placed back on the inactive list going forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie