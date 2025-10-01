Cowboys Country

Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut

Could the Dallas Cowboys finally unleash their explosive rookie in Week 5?

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Fans were excited when the Dallas Cowboys used the 149th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

The Cowboys were in need of a spark at the position, and Blue entered the league with sub 4.4 speed and an impressive skill set as a receiver out of the backfield. Hardly anyone expected him to be the lead back, but Blue was seen as an important piece of the puzzle.

Surprisingly, we enter Week 5 without Blue making an appearance as he’s been a healthy scratch for four games. That could change against the New York Jets, however, with multiple injuries leaving the door open for Blue to make his debut.

During their Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas had two players suffer injuries. Miles Sanders left the game with an ankle injury and KaVontae Turpin missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury.

It’s never ideal to lose players, but this could be exactly what Blue needs to get his opportunity. Not only would he be the No. 2 running back behind Javonte Williams if Sanders was out, but he could replace Turpin as their gadget player while also giving them an option in the return game.

From there, it would be up to Blue to prove he shouldn’t be placed back on the inactive list going forward.

Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

